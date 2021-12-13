Police investigating ‘potential threats’ at high school, middle school in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Several “potential threats” have been received involving Bear River High School and Bear River Middle School, the Tremonton Garland Police Department announced Sunday.

“We are currently investigating and are taking every precaution to keep the schools safe,” police said in a Facebook post.

School administrators have informed parents of the situation, and school will be in session Monday as normal, the post said.

The police did not disclose any details, as the investigation is currently underway; however, they did say there will “be an extra police presence at some of the schools as a precaution.”

“Please know that the safety of students and faculty is our top priority and we are working closely with school administrators to ensure a safe and secure environment,” the post stated.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.