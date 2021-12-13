North Summit firefighters face off with ‘power hungry’ fire district Administrative Control Board

NORTH SUMMIT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — In November, the Summit County Council terminated the contract of North Summit Fire District Chief Ian Nelson.

At the time it was announced in a Nov. 20 Facebook post, the council said the decision was made “at the recommendation of the North Summit Fire District Administrative Control Board.” No specific reason was provided for the dramatic action.

On Sunday night, the firefighters of North Summit Fire District submitted a letter to the district’s Administrative Control Board, addressing “comments and points that were made at the December 9th Administrative Control Board (ACB) meeting” and stating that the ACB’s decision to remove Chief Nelson was an “egregious mistake.”

The letter breaks down the costs associated with the ACB’s proposal to hire a full-time district fire chief and says, “The cost to taxpayers would be, if your proposal were adopted, $120k or just over one fifth of the NSFD annual budget.” For this, the firefighters say, the community would see no increase in response capabilities or services that they didn’t already have.

The letter goes on to express strong disagreement with the ACB’s proposal, outlines less-costly ways to achieve the same objectives, and questions how the budget proposed by the ACB could possibly work without raising taxes.

The letter, in its entirety, appears below.

Dear North Summit Administrative Control Board,

We the Firefighters of North Summit Fire District (NSFD) would like to reply

to some comments and points that were made at the December 9th

Administrative Control Board (ACB) meeting. For ease of reading we have

broken them down by topic.

First and foremost, the fire chief position; we still wholeheartedly believe you

made an egregious mistake when you removed Chief Ian Nelson.

You have stated that you need a fire chief to attend meetings, write policies, be

a fire marshal, and cover shifts. The cost to taxpayers would be, if your

proposal were adopted, $120k or just over one fifth of the NSFD annual

budget. For this expenditure, the community gets no increase in response

capabilities or services that they didn’t already have.

POINT OF ORDER, you have NOT formally voted on pursuing a full time

chief. You as a board have ONLY voted on presenting the budget to the

Summit County Council as if you were going to get a full time chief. So in the

end you have moved money around but you have not made the decision, and it

is not set in stone. Yet you behave as if the adoption of a full time District Fire

Chief is a foregone conclusion.

We strongly disagree with this approach for the following reason. When it

comes to policies the county already has the majority or personnel policies

written. Two, if you would subscribe to the Lexipol service as Chief Nelson

originally recommended, at the cost of roughly 3k a year, we could have

written operational policies that are constantly updated. As for Fire Marshal

duties, if West Coast Consultants (WC3) were contracted the Fire Marshal role

would be managed at no cost to the district. As a result, the only job left is

covering shifts and managing the personnel, which can easily be done by a part

time chief.

POINT OF CLARIFICATION, Chief Ian Nelson had already been working on

all these tasks and much more. As evident by the fact of how many tasks or

objectives that have now ground to a halt due to your recommendation to

terminate him.

If you were to hire a part time chief at $40k a year, and two part time on duty

firefighters, each at $20k a year. This would allow for the 3 people to work 8 hr

days covering the district 9am-5pm, 7 days a week. Your current plan would

only have the community covered at best 5 days a week, and not at all on

weekends, holidays, or vacation, at the additional cost of $40,000. When you

were presented with this concept you shot the idea down without any

discussion whatsoever. You made no attempt to see any other solution, but your

own foregone conclusion.

Moving to your comment about NSFD Firefighters following our chain of

command, we are volunteers when we are in uniform we have a clearly

delineated chain of command, out of uniform we are private citizens with all

the rights afforded to such by the Constitution. We have shared our thoughts

and concerns. We are sure that you have been seeing the post or reading the

paper. You have done nothing to address them, other than to request a sheriff

deputy be present at all meetings now, taking them away from other duties.

Have you invited us to talk with you? Have you attempted to address any of

our concerns publicly?

If you choose to read this letter to the public and then respond to it at the next

ACB meeting, and address our concerns. Along with pledge to no retaliation or

claims of insubordination against us. Maybe then tough questions can be asked

and answered. Till then you force us to conduct ourselves from the shadows for

fear of recriminations.

In light of the fact that during the last meeting not only did you decrease the

allotted time for each public comment by 40% but you also restricted what

people could talk about. So we are not optimistic that you will take the leap

that we are asking from you.

As for your plans related to the budget. We are highly intrigued to know how

you will make it work. As stated multiple times you will not raise taxes, so our

budget is what it is, yet you have decided that we need to pay $120k for a full

time chief that we do not need. We think it is important for the taxpayer’s to

know you have also lifted the restriction on your pay, which from discussions

around this time last year we can only assume you will be raising, and in the

process further depleting funds that could enhance response. What the public

and we the North Summit Fire Fighters really need is critical equipment:

radios, air packs, and vehicles. Items that keep us safe, able to do our jobs

properly and effectively, for the North Summit community. If you choose to

continue down this current toxic path, it will lead to nothing good.

We would now like to pose the questions to you, how much is it going to cost

when you have to pay hourly for firefighters?

Your actions are driving away all the volunteers, and the few that remain do so

with withering enthusiasm. Those who remain have chosen to continue to

serve the needs of the community, while hoping things will get better. We do

not want your cookies or thanks, Bread & Roses it was once called. What we

need is for you to start doing what is actually best for the community, not what

your blinded, personally driven checklist tells you that is best.

Your goal is to be power hungry. It is clearly evident when you make the chief

job description “The Fire Chief is an appointed position which reports to

and serves at the pleasure of the North Summit Fire District

Administrative Control Board (NSFDACB)”. Why should a person with

more training and experience than the board serve at its pleasure? At most it

should read “to advise the board on the best course of action and work towards

achieving the board’s intent for the district”.

In short, we will not be silent and we will forever be the watchdogs, pointing

out how your actions are destroying the emergency response for the community

which we love. You can either start listening to us and using the resources at

hand (our wealth of experience and knowledge) or you can keep blindly

following the leader, driving you towards your own failure.