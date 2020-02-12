Police: Kearns man arrested for abuse of child, threat of terrorism

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old Kearns man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for the alleged abuse of a child and for reportedly making a threat of terrorism.

Michael Tristan Hauser has been charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony

A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s official was called Sunday on a report of sexual abuse of a 6-year-old boy. The child told his mother that Hauser had violated him, and taken a photo of the act.

“Michael, after the incident, made threats to shoot up Kearns High,” the probable cause statement says.

Hauser was interviewed at the police station.

“Michael said because he was he was upset about the incident, he threatened to shoot up Kearns High School,” the statement says. “Michael said he probably would not shoot the school.”

Hauser’s bail was set at $130,000.