Police make arrest in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested in Saturday’s potentially fatal shooting of a man in the parking area of a Salt Lake City apartment complex.

Esequiel David Torres, 18, was arrested Sunday morning and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery and investigation of murder, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County.

Police say the young man Torres is suspected of shooting is not expected to survive.

Officers received a call reporting shots fired at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they spoke with two victims who said two males tried to rob them at gunpoint.

“During that incident one of the males fired three shots,” the charging document states.

The victims provided suspect information, including a license plate number, which ultimately enabled officers to find the vehicle and Torres. According to the probable cause statement, Torres was identified as the male who fired the shots.

At 3:05 p.m. Saturday, the police received a call of a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the head. They also located a shell casing.

“The male was transported to the hospital in critical condition. As of this writing the male is currently in critical condition and is not expected to survive,” the statement says.

Several witnesses gave officers details about the incident and the suspect. According to the statement, “an involved party” identified Torres as the shooter and said the shooting was related to a drug deal.

The incident occurred while Torres was on probation or parole for a previous felony charge, the document states. Torres just turned 18 in January, so information about previous offenses was not available.