Police: Man arrested after allegedly skateboarding naked in Salt Lake County park

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly skateboarded naked in a Salt Lake County park.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Elvis Sabanagic, 29, is facing charges of:

  • Lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor
  • Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

 

“The A/P (accused person) was recorded on a cell phone riding a skateboard at a public skate park in front of multiple juveniles under the age of 14,” the statement said.

“Upon initial contact, the A/P stated that he had been riding his skateboard while naked.

“The video was collected as evidence.”

Sabanagic was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $500.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here