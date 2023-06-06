Police: Man arrested after following 3 children home from school, looking in windows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly followed three children home from school and peered into a bedroom window.

The investigation started at 5:49 p.m. Monday when the SLCPD was alerted to a possible kidnapping attempt near the area of 1700 S. Briar Rose Place.

“Officers got on scene and confirmed the suspect never tried abducting the children,” an SLCPD statement says. “Instead, officers learned the suspect, identified as Nicholas Muenchow, followed three children — a 6-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old girl – as they walked home from school.”

Muenchow’s affidavit says he had been following the children home for about a week and a half, and had spoken to the boy once when the child fell.

“The A/P (arrested party) followed the three juvenile victims home from school today and went to the windows of their residence and peered into each of them, including the bedroom window of one of the victims,” says the probable cause statement, filed Monday.

“By peering into the windows of the residence after following the juveniles home the A/P was viewing, or attempting to view, the juveniles in an area where they had an expectation of privacy without their consent.”

“When officers attempted to arrest the A/P, the A/P continually pulled away and

would not give his hands to officers after repeated commands. The A/P is charged with interference of an arresting officer. In searching the A/P incident to arrest the A/P was found to have a clear pipe with residue on his person, and is charged with possession of paraphernalia.”

Nicholas Jacob Muenchow was charged on suspicion of:

Three counts of voyeurism against a child under 14 years of age, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Charging documents note that Muenchow has behaved in “suspicious and lewd ways in multiple jurisdictions over the last year, with the behavior increasing.”

Muenchow was jailed, with his bail set at $5,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, records showed he remained incarcerated.