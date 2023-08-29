Police: Man critically injured in shooting at Sandy church parking lot

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was critically injured in a shooting at a church parking lot Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an LDS Church building near 8825 South and Monroe Street, Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.

“When they arrived, officers found an adult male in his 30s lying on the ground in the parking lot,” Moffitt told Gephardt Daily. “He was conscious and talking, and indicated he had been shot.”

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The man underwent surgery at the hospital and is expected to survive, Moffitt said.

Police are searching for a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows that was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle is asked to call police at 801-799-3000. Tips also can be shared anonymously at 801-568-INFO.