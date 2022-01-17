Police: Man jailed after shooting bullets into Lehi residence

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain man was booked into jail Sunday after Lehi Police say he fired bullets into a Lehi residence with people inside.

“There were two victims inside the residence at the time the incident occurred,” says a probable cause statement filed for suspect Christopher Chestnut, 40.

The affidavit says Chestnut “fired two rounds into the front door and attempted to open the front door. The two occupants yelled back at Christopher and Christopher then yelled back ‘what’s up mother f——!’ Christopher then ran away from the residence and got back into a silver passenger car to flee from the scene.”

A neighbor’s doorbell camera caught the exchange, the officer’s report says. Officers arrived to find the front door handle “completely destroyed,” it says.

The victims, who had dead-bolted the door, said they knew Chestnut and recognized him by his voice, and believed if he had gotten in, he would have assaulted or killed them, the statement says. They also recognized him by tattoos on his hand, “which they could see through the holes created by the gun shots.”

Lehi officers went to Chestnut’s residence, where they say they found evidence including two spent shotgun shells.

Chestnut was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief — endangering human life, a class A misdemeanor

Chestnut is being held without bail.