Registered offender jailed after alleged assault in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old man has been charged with three felonies after Salt Lake City police say he assaulted a woman with diminished mental capacity.

The alleged assault occurred on Jan. 15 in the 2300 west block of North Temple, according to a statement released by the SLCPD.

According to a probable cause statement, suspect Gregory Bane told the victim to remove some of her clothing. The victim told Bane he was triggering past trauma for her, but he continued his actions.

Bane has been charged with forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

A statement released by the Salt Lake City Police department says the victim was transported to an area hospital for a sexual assault forensic examination.

Bane and the victim are not related, and are not in a relationship, the SLCPD statement says, adding that Bane is a registered sex offender who was on parole at the time of the assault.

Bane was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.