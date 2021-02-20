Police: Man shot at South Jordan park after meeting suspect for cellphone sale

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan Police investigators are talking to possible witnesses Saturday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot in the foot at Skye Park.

Lt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that after the shooting, the victim drove himself to Jordan Valley Medical Center, which contacted police about the gunshot wound.

The call came in at about 11:31 p.m. Friday, Pennington told Gephardt Daily.

“What we are being told is it was some kind of interaction involving the purchase of a cellphone,” he said. “Shots were fired, with our victim being hit once in the foot.” Pennington said he did not know if the man shot was the intended buyer or seller.

The victim underwent surgery, and remained at the hospital as of Saturday afternoon, Pennington said. The wound is not considered life-threatening.

As of 2 p.m., there were no suspects in the case, Pennington said.

“We are trying to identify the suspect, and we are not sure yet what kind of vehicle we are looking for. We are reinterviewing everyone. We don’t have a suspect identified yet.”