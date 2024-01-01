Police: Naples care center resident, 72, found dead from gunshot wound

NAPLES, Utah, Jan. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Medical first responders dispatched to a Naples care center for a “medical event” discovered a resident dead, not from age-related issues, but from a gunshot wound.

“When law enforcement arrived, it was apparent the adult female was beyond life-saving efforts,” says a statement released by the Vernal Police Department.

“Through the initial investigation, it was determined the patient was deceased as the result of a gunshot wound. The investigation identified the deceased as 72-year-old Patricia Bingham.”

A suspect has been identified, “and law enforcement is certain there is no active threat to the community,” the statement says.