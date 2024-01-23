Police: No devices found after bomb threat at Syracuse treatment center

SYRACUSE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A residential treatment center for teens was evacuated and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Monday while police investigated a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

Students and staff at Elevations Residential Treatment Center, 2650 W. 2700 South, were evacuated following the bomb threat but later returned to the building, Syracuse police said.

“The bomb squad, trained in explosive material detection, and other law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search of the building and grounds. After an in-depth investigation, Syracuse Police Department and the bomb squad have confirmed the facility is clear, and no devices or bombs were located,” police said in a news release.

“The shelter-in-place has been lifted, and staff and students have returned to the building. No traffic diversions are currently in place.”

Police say the bomb threat is considered an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern.

“We want to thank all our law enforcement partners for their support and assistance in this investigation, as well as nearby residents for their cooperation with the shelter-in-place,” the release says.