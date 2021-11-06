Police: Ogden man jailed after threatening neighbors on consecutive days

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after he allegedly knocked on the door of people he had threatened the night before, then he reportedly pulled a knife on his previous victims.

Richard Gordier, 33, is facing:

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Officers with the Ogden City Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of Park Boulevard on Thursday, Nov. 4.

“The victim contacted dispatch stating that the arrestee had just pulled a knife on her and her boyfriend,” Gordier’s probable cause statement says. “I arrived at the above address and first spoke with the victims. I responded to a similar incident on Nov. 3, 2021, involving the same individuals.

“The victim stated the the arrestee knocked on his door. The victim said that he thought the arrestee was coming to apologize from the previous incident from the following night so he let him into his apartment.

“When the arrestee entered the apartment he asked the victim if he knew why he hadn’t killed him last night. The victim said the arrestee took out a knife from his pocket and opened it with the blade facing out.”

The victim told his girlfriend to go and get their firearm to defend themselves against the arrestee, the probable cause statement says. The victim said that his

girlfriend gave him their firearm and he held it in his hands not pointing it at the arrestee.

“The arrestee ran towards the victims with the knife and the victim with the firearm began to walk towards the arrestee in an attempt to get the arrestee to leave the apartment,” the officer’s statement says. “The arrestee stopped running towards the victims and began walking backwards out of the apartment. The arrestee left the apartment and the victims were able to shut their door.”

A neighbor from a nearby apartment told the officers “she had witnessed the incident occur.”

The OCPD officers then knocked on Gordier’s door, the statement says.

“The officer asked the arrestee if he would exit his apartment and come and speak with us outside. The arrestee stated that he had a knife in his pocket and if any officer laid hands on him he was going to pull it out of his pocket and use it. Officers went to place the arrestee into handcuffs for safety purposes. When officers attempted to gain control of the arrestee he pulled away from them and his right hand went in the direction of his right pocket where the knife was found.”

Officers took Gordier to the floor and cuffed him, the statement says. Post Miranda, Gordier elected not to answer police questions regarding the incident. He was booked into jail, where he is being held without bail.