Police: Ogden suspect booked into jail after former girlfriend assaulted

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect wanted in connection with an assault reported Dec. 22 in Ogden was arrested after a traffic stop Monday by Ogden City Police officers.

Semaj Stewart, 22, was booked into jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a third-degree felony

The victim who reported being assaulted said Stewart was her former boyfriend, and came to her residence and confronted her at the doorway as she was attempting to leave, according to the probable cause statement.

“Semaj was said to have yelled obscenities at the victim, shaking her violently, all while strangling her with his hand,” the Ogden officer’s statement says. “The victim described not being able to breathe and suddenly finding herself on the floor inside the door entryway with Semaj standing over her. The victim described feeling dizzy, disoriented, and nauseous.”

The woman said when she attempted to stand, “Semaj attacked her again when he grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground, and kicked her hard in the ribs, knocking her wind out.”

The victim reported that when she was able to catch her breath, “she went out to her vehicle parked across the street and saw that Semaj was seated in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. The victim got into the front passenger seat and another altercation began when Semaj demanded that she give him her car keys.”

The probable cause statement says that while the woman searched for her keys, “Semaj grabbed her by the throat, with both hands, and squeezed hard enough to again completely obstruct the victim’s airway. The victim suddenly realized she was outside of the car with a bloody nose and lip and she believed she had lost consciousness a second time.”

The woman said she ran back to her house and asked a resident to call her friend. The friend drove the victim to McKay-Dee Hospital, where she was treated, the police statement says.

“The victim showed discharge paperwork that indicated she had sustained a neck sprain, a mild concussion, abrasions and contusions to her neck and lips, acute back pain, and a fractured rib.”

When stopped Monday near 3600 Street and Grant Avenue , Stewart was found to have a gun, and he was transported to the police station for questioning.

“Semaj was advised of his Miranda rights, which he waived, and explained he explained that he knew why he had been brought to the station for questioning. Semaj knew that he was the suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident.”

When taken to jail, Stewart was found to have Oxycodone in his possession, and admitted he did not have a prescription for the narcotic, the police statement says.

Stewart is being held without bail because of previous domestic assault and drug cases, and due to his lack of a local residence or local ties.

Stewart reportedly told the officer he originally left Florida for Utah to attend Weber State University and play football, but he is no longer connected to WSU, the statement says. His lack of connections increases the odds he would be a flight risk, the statement says.