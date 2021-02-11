St. George man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of roommate

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his roommate in July of last year.

Joshua Anthony Huntsman, 25, was originally charged with:

Murder (domestic violence), a first-degree felony

Theft of an operable motor vehicle, a second-degree felony

Shot dead on or about July 3 last year was Huntsman’s roommate, 62-year-old Gary Hall, well known in St. George as a cook at a St. George Denny’s, where he had worked for 37 years.

Hall’s body was found after his Denny’s supervisor requested a welfare check, and officers found him in the apartment, under a blanket, with bullet wounds to the head. Hall’s car was also missing.

The car was later found in California with Huntsman, who was extradited to Utah.

As part of the plea deal signed Tuesday, Huntsman pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder, with a recommended penalty of 5 years to life in the Utah State Prison and a $10,000 fine. The vehicle theft charge was dismissed with prejudice.

Huntsman’s sentencing is set for March 23.