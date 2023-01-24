Police post handy counterfeit detection tips with recent increase in bad bills

IVINS, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department has published a handy guide to counterfeiting red flags.

Highlights include security threads and fibers, linen-cotton content, color shifting ink and icons that move when a note is tilted.

“Recently, there has been an uptick in counterfeit money locally in our city both within businesses and private sales,” reads a Monday post by the Ivins-based department for the two cities, suburbs of St. George.

Here are some ways to detect counterfeit money: