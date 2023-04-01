Update: Police announce arrests in North Logan bomb scare case

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Mar. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested two possible suspects in a bomb threat Friday afternoon at the North Logan Walmart.

The incident at the store at 1550 N. Main caused law enforcement to evacuate the building.

K-9 units were involved in a subsequent search, police said.

By 6:30 p.m. Friday evening police released a photo of two young males believed involved in the incident.

At 10:18 p.m. NLPD posted a statement on social media saying the suspects had been taken into custody.

“Thank you to all of our citizens. After all of the tips and emails, the suspects have been apprehended!