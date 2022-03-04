Police reveal new information in Bangerter Highway homicide case

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department is revealing new information surrounding the murder of Cesar Adan Martinez.

Martinez, 37, was found dead next to the Bangerter Highway near 8000 South in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, a Saturday. Investigators said Martinez had been stabbed multiple times and thrown from his own pickup truck.

“The missing vehicle is a blue 2008 Dodge Dakota 4-door truck bearing the Utah plate E36 6SM,” WJPD said in a prepared statement. “The truck has a gray camper shell with a broken window, covered with a plastic bag, on the passenger side.”

Police told Gephardt Daily, the call of a “body found” came into to dispatch at about 2:40 a.m. When investigators arrived, they found Martinez just off the roadway, but said “there was evidence being collected in the adjacent southbound lane.”

Friday, WVCPD released a photo of Martinez’s truck in hopes of jogging the public’s memory.

“We are asking for anyone that was in the area of West Valley and Magna City between Friday Feb. 25 10:30 p.m. and 02:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 26, who may have seen Martinez or his vehicle to contact WJPD at 801-840-4000 and reference case WJ22-9583.”