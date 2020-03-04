Police: Salt Lake County man arrested after heroin, cocaine, meth, stolen handgun found in car

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was arrested Wednesday after heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a stolen handgun were found in his vehicle.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said John Capito, 30, is facing charges of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Three counts of distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

“A/P (accused person) was seen trying to break a car window with a rock,” the statement said. “A/P said he left his keys in the car and AAA was coming to unlock it for him.”

The arresting officer observed drug paraphernalia in center console. He also found “distributable amounts of cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana,” the statement said.

A scale and packing material was found along with cash in small denominations, the statement said. There was also a stolen handgun under the driver seat.

The suspect, identified as Capito, was also found to be on federal probation.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $20,680.