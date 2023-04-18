Police: Kaysville girl, 7, found safe Monday night after search

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old Kaysville girl who went missing about 8 p.m. was later found safe and returned home, police said.

The girl had been walking west on Shannon Drive in northeast Kaysville about 8 p.m. but did not return home, according to a Facebook post from the Kaysville police and fire departments. An 11:15 p.m. update announced her safe return.

“The child has been located and is home safe,” Kaysville police stated on social media. “We can’t say thank you enough to the incredible community and our local law enforcement agencies who responded to assist!”

Earlier Monday, police asked residents in northeast Kaysville who have home cameras to review footage between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and report any possible sightings of the girl.