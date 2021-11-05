Update: Police locate women who went missing en route to Utah

PENDLETON, Oregon, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pendleton Police Department in Oregon said two women and their vehicle who went missing en route to Utah have been located.

On Wednesday, Dorothy “Kae” Turner and Heidi Turner left Pendleton, Oregon, to travel to Utah in a gold 2015 Chrysler Town and Country. The drive time from Pendleton to Salt Lake City is approximately 10-and-a-half hours.

“Last contact was with a family member via telephone and they were on an ‘unusual route’ in Idaho,” said a statement from Pendleton PD. “Following that conversation, neither Kae or Heidi have answered their cellular telephones.”

A follow-up statement said: “The Pendleton Police Department would like to thank the public assistance with locating endangered missing individuals. They have been located.”