Police seek Eagle Mountain juvenile

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are now calling a runaway juvenile a missing person and asking for the public’s help locating her.

“Nellie Louise Brauer, age 17, ran away from home in Eagle Mountain, on 6/17/23,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a statement online.

Nellie is described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

“She has communicated to her mother through unfamiliar phone numbers but won’t say where she is,” according to the 7:20 p.m. post. It’s believed she may be in West Valley City or South Jordan, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (801) 794-3970 or dial 911.