Police seek leads in 2005 cold case killing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help in reviving investigation of a 2005 homicide.

Under the headline “Find Sheree’s Killer,” the West Valley City Police Department have posted their request on social media.

“On a frosty January day in 2005, a man sorting trash in a dumpster made a grim discovery.”

He had found the body of Sheree Allen.

“Allen was murdered, her body stuffed into a trash bag and dumped in the dumpster behind the Hollywood Video store,” reads the post.

Leads on this case have dried up and WVCPD detectives are looking for new information. “Please share Sheree’s story. Help us find her killer and bring her family some small measure of peace.

“If you have any information that might help in her case, please call 801–840-4000 Reference case #05/003267.”