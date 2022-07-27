15-year-old boy shot in West Valley City park, hospitalized in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for the suspect who shot and critically wounded a 15-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

Stg. Bier, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily the call came in at 3:40 p.m. that a young shooting victim had arrived at Granger Medical Center, at 2965 W. 3500 South. One or more other calls came in about a shooting at Hillsdale Park, a short distance away, at 3275 S. 3200 West.

“The patient had a single gunshot wound that was life-threatening, and was a 15-year-old,” Bier said. “We were able to locate a crime scene at Hillsdale Park.”

The shooting victim was transported by the West Valley City Fire Department to Intermountain Medical Center, a level one trauma center, for treatment.

“He is expected to survive,” Bier said.

Witnesses reported the youth to be talking with someone in a light-colored sedan, then a gunshot was heard, according to reports. A darker sedan picked the boy up for the trip to the first hospital.

“We have not made any arrests,” Bier said at about 6 p.m. “The investigation is ongoing.”