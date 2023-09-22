Police seek St. George runaway missing more than two weeks

ST. GEORGE, Utah Sept. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway now missing more than two weeks.

St. George police said Keisha Jolene Gomez, 14, ran away the night of Sept. 5 in an announcement on social media. “It is believed she is couch-hopping with friends in the St. George area.”

The department reminded that as found in Utah Code 62A-4e-501, it is illegal to harbor a runaway. Gomez is described as 5-foot, 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes, the Wednesday press release said.

“We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keisha Gomez call police immediately.”

Reference case # 23P023976. SGPD can be reached at 435-627- 4300.