Police: Woman likely experiencing ‘delirium’ crashes into cars, attempts to break into Roy homes

ROY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a woman likely experiencing “an alcohol- and drug-induced delirium” Saturday night crashed into at least two cars, attempted to break into vehicles and homes, and then tried to hide from officers by pretending to be a resident at care center.

Roy City Police Sgt. Josh Taylor said the car crashes and attempted break-ins all took place within about two blocks of Heritage Park, a health care and rehabilitation center at 2700 W. 5600 South.

The woman was “experiencing what we believe to be an alcohol- and drug-induced delirium,” Taylor told Gephardt Daily.

Roy police initially responded to reports of a car crash at 9:16 p.m. near 2775 W. 5600 South, he said. The woman hit at least two cars along 5600 South, including one parked vehicle, Taylor said.

The woman also attempted to carjack several motorists after crashing her vehicle, he said. She later tried to break into a few homes before attempting to “masquerade as a resident” at Heritage Park, Taylor said.

No serious injuries were reported, he said.

The woman was taken into custody inside Heritage Park at 9:31 p.m., Taylor said. She was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated, he said.