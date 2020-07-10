Protesters angry at Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal ruling gather downtown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Protesters gathered in front of the downtown Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office Thursday evening to protest the ruling earlier in the day on the shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal by police.

District Attorney Sim Gill ruled that the May 23 fatal shooting of Palacios-Carbajal, 22, was justified, and the involved officers will not face charges.

Gill quoted interviews in which the Salt Lake City Police officers involved said they feared for their lives after a prone Palacios-Carbajal appeared to raise a gun he had dropped three times as he fell on slick surfaces on the rainy night.

Gill noted that as the officer was gaining on him, Palacios-Carbajal slowed down three times to retrieve the fallen gun.

Between 100 and 200 protesters gathered at the District Attorney’s office at 35 E. 500 South at 6 p.m., sticking dozens of signs on the doors, bearing messages including “Justice for Bernardo” and “Sim Gill, their blood is on your hands.”

The protesters left red hand prints and threw red paint, symbolizing blood, onto the sign in front of the office and the street, also writing “F— your police department” in paint on the road. One protester wrote in large chalk letters on the street in front of the office: “Respect existence or expect resistance.” Another climbed a ladder to post “Justice for Bernardo” signs above the windows of the building.

Protesters then gathered along State Street in the area of 500 South, with some taking a knee. Others held black umbrellas in front of news cameras, saying that videos had previously been used to find and arrest people.

Just before 8 p.m., reports from the scene indicate protesters returned to the DA’s office broke three windows.

Officers in riot gear with shields broke the protesters into two groups in an attempt to disperse them, while a Utah DPS helicopter hovered overhead.

Salt Lake City Police tweeted at 6:15 p.m.: “A group of protesters has started marching on 500 South disrupting traffic in the downtown area. Be aware that we don’t know where else they may march. Please avoid the downtown area tonight. 500 South is currently closed between State and Main.”

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the protest and will be following the protest as it develops.