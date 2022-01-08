Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel join Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl adaptation

Jan. 8 (UPI) — Benedict CumberbatchDev PatelRalph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley are set to star in Wes Anderson‘s upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl‘s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” for Netflix.

Anderson also wrote the script with production set to begin soon in London. “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” is a short story collection published in 1977.

The book follows Henry Sugar, who steals a book that allows him to see through objects and predict the future.

Cumberbatch will portray Henry Sugar and star as other characters. It remains unclear who Patel, Fiennes and Kingsley are portraying.

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in September, giving the company rights to Dahl’s extensive catalog.

Anderson previously adapted Dahl’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” in 2009 as a stop-motion film.

