Provo crews battle motor home, trailer fire

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo crews battled a fire that started in a motor home and spread to a trailer in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Fire crews from Stations 24, 23, 25, and 21, and BC 22 responded to a motor home on fire at 4:17 a.m.,” said a Facebook post from Provo Fire and Rescue. “On arrival they found the vehicle fully involved and the trailer next to it burning.

“The fire was controlled before Stations 25 and 21 could arrive on scene, and completely extinguished in 13 minutes.”

The fire occurred in the area of 1995 W. 350 North in Provo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

