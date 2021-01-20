Provo High School transitions to online learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo High School will transition to online learning until Monday after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Due to the number of COVID-19 cases at Provo High School, and in collaboration with the Utah County Health Department, Provo High School will move to remote learning this Thursday, Jan. 21, to accommodate a deep cleaning of the school building,” said a statement on the school’s website. “Tomorrow will continue in the current Phase 2 schedule to support students in settling and understanding their new term schedules. Teachers are expected in the building Thursday and Friday mornings until noon.”

Provo High will then move back to Phase 1 starting Monday, Jan. 25. Phase 1 allows students to attend school in person every other day with the off day being an online school day. In moving back to Phase 1 the schedule will be as follows:

Students with last names A-K will attend in person on Monday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 27.

All 10 and 11 grade students attend in person Tuesday, Jan. 26, with all other students online.

Students with last names L-Z will attend in person on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Students who are participating in in-season extracurricular activities may continue to do so as long as they have tested negative and are current in their testing, the statement said.

Unless otherwise notified, Provo High will move directly to the Monday-Friday in-person, early release schedule, as recently announced by the School Board, on Monday, Feb. 1.

“The health department participated in the conversation and decision to change phases,” the statement added. “The district is continually monitoring daily COVID-19 cases in conjunction with the health department. These numbers are reported on the district website. The health and safety of our students and employees are of utmost concern. The district will continue to monitor these numbers and make changes as necessary.”