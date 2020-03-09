Provo man arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife

PROVO, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly chased a victim with a knife.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jared Joseph Newsome, 25, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor

The arresting officer responded to a call for a family problem in progress at in the area of 3900 Devonshire Drive.

“Dispatch was having trouble making out what was going on and determined that there may be two men with knives stabbing each other,” the statement said. “I arrived and found the arrestee chasing the victim with a knife in the street.”

Medics arrived to evaluate the two parties, then transported the suspect to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.

After interviewing the suspect, it was established that Newsome was the primary aggressor.

No other details of the incident were provided.

Newsome was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.