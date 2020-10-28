Provo man arrested after allegedly threatening acquaintance with 2 machetes

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been arrested after allegedly threatening an acquaintance with two machetes.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jordan Benjamin Nielsen, 34, who is listed as a transient, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

The victim reported the threat Monday, the statement said.

“He told me that Jordan Nielsen had come over to his house at approximately 9:30 a.m.,” the statement said. “Jordan had accused the victim of stealing from him. Jordan began yelling at him as soon as the door opened. Jordan was holding a machete and as he was yelling he started waving it around.”

The suspect struck the hand railing in front of the doorway with the machete, and the victim began to fear for his safety, the statement said. The victim quickly closed the door to get away from Nielsen, the statement said. The suspect then left the area.

He then returned at approximately 3 p.m., with two machetes, the statement said. When the arresting officer arrived on scene, Nielsen walked to his own vehicle and placed the machetes in the trunk.

Nielsen was arrested and transported to Utah County Jail. The machetes, recovered from the trunk, were around 23 inches long, the statement said.

“Jordan appears have mental health issues,” the statement said. “Jordan stated to me that his father is the prophet and that the second coming has already occurred. Jordan also stated that he had not slept in four days.”

Nielsen is being held without bail.