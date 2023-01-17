Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
Springville police spotted Jordan Lonnie Forbes, 22, Sunday afternoon while he was sitting in the car in a parking lot, his probable cause statement says. A database check revealed the vehicle was stolen.
“Officers surrounded the vehicle and began to give lawful commands to Forbes to show his hands and stop,” says the affidavit, filed by a Springville police officer.
“Forbes looked at me, in full patrol uniform, and negligently put his vehicle in reverse, refusing to comply and impeding his arrest. Officers opened the driver door and began extracting Forbes out of the vehicle.
“[Forbes’] vehicle began to aggressively accelerate backwards while two officers were extracting him. This caused both officers extreme danger of serious bodily injury or death since both officers were both physically reaching inside the open door of the vehicle. One officer received physical injury from the driver side door, due to Forbes fleeing. Forbes knowingly and willingly put both officers in extreme danger in a careless attempt to avoid police apprehension.”
Forbes then “backed the stolen vehicle into an unmarked police vehicle, recklessly causing damage to both,” the statement says.
A search of the stolen vehicle turned up a tar-like substance that field tested positive for heroin. Drug paraphernalia was also located, the affidavit says.
“Forbes had thick, slurred speech, droopy eyelids, and poor balance. Officers
observed multiple track marks on his arm. I observed these as signs and symptoms
of recent drug use and currently under the influence of a controlled substance.”
After being taken into custody, “Forbes immediately claimed that he had swallowed
heroin and methamphetamine to prevent officers from finding it in his
possession. Forbes is known to police officers, and has admitted previously to
law enforcement that he lies about swallowing narcotics in order to delay and
prevent punishment, therefore obstructing a criminal investigation.”
This incident is the third time in five months where Forbes was observed by law
enforcement in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle, and in possession of it.
“The series of three episodes within close proximity of each other indicate a pattern
of unlawful activity, with the same purpose of obtaining a vehicle that does not
belong to him. During a records check, Forbes’ driver’s license stated he was required to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he operated, which was not
installed on the stolen vehicle.”
Forbes faces potential charges of:
- Two counts of assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony
- Pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony
- Receive or transfer of stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony
- Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony
- Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony
- Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony
- Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony
- Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor
- Driving under the influence, first-offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor
- Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor
- Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor
- Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor
- Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor
He is being held without bail in the Utah County jail.