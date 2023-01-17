Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.

Springville police spotted Jordan Lonnie Forbes, 22, Sunday afternoon while he was sitting in the car in a parking lot, his probable cause statement says. A database check revealed the vehicle was stolen.

“Officers surrounded the vehicle and began to give lawful commands to Forbes to show his hands and stop,” says the affidavit, filed by a Springville police officer.

“Forbes looked at me, in full patrol uniform, and negligently put his vehicle in reverse, refusing to comply and impeding his arrest. Officers opened the driver door and began extracting Forbes out of the vehicle.

“[Forbes’] vehicle began to aggressively accelerate backwards while two officers were extracting him. This caused both officers extreme danger of serious bodily injury or death since both officers were both physically reaching inside the open door of the vehicle. One officer received physical injury from the driver side door, due to Forbes fleeing. Forbes knowingly and willingly put both officers in extreme danger in a careless attempt to avoid police apprehension.”

Forbes then “backed the stolen vehicle into an unmarked police vehicle, recklessly causing damage to both,” the statement says.

A search of the stolen vehicle turned up a tar-like substance that field tested positive for heroin. Drug paraphernalia was also located, the affidavit says.

“Forbes had thick, slurred speech, droopy eyelids, and poor balance. Officers

observed multiple track marks on his arm. I observed these as signs and symptoms

of recent drug use and currently under the influence of a controlled substance.”

After being taken into custody, “Forbes immediately claimed that he had swallowed

heroin and methamphetamine to prevent officers from finding it in his

possession. Forbes is known to police officers, and has admitted previously to

law enforcement that he lies about swallowing narcotics in order to delay and

prevent punishment, therefore obstructing a criminal investigation.”

This incident is the third time in five months where Forbes was observed by law

enforcement in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle, and in possession of it.

“The series of three episodes within close proximity of each other indicate a pattern

of unlawful activity, with the same purpose of obtaining a vehicle that does not

belong to him. During a records check, Forbes’ driver’s license stated he was required to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he operated, which was not

installed on the stolen vehicle.”

Forbes faces potential charges of:

Two counts of assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony

Receive or transfer of stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor

Driving under the influence, first-offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

He is being held without bail in the Utah County jail.