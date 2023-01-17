Snow College softball player killed in Ephraim car accident

EPHRAIM, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Snow College softball player died Monday following a morning car accident in Ephraim.

Paige Rydalch, of Stockton, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 132, according to a news release from Snow College.

“This has shocked and saddened our softball family,” said Rob Nielson, Snow College’s vice president for external affairs who helped coach the softball team last season. “We know Paige, and we love her. She was a dedicated player who always put in the extra mile. She made others feel loved and had a work ethic like no other.”

Snow College athletics officials contacted campus police to report a missing student when Rydalch didn’t attend practice Monday morning. Family later notified the college of the student athlete’s death.

Rydalch was a sophomore infielder for the Badgers and a four-year letter winner at Tooele High School, according to her Snow College softball bio.