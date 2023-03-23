Provo PD offers $20,000 reward in hit and run fatal

PROVO, Utah, Mar. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Police Department has announced a $20,000 reward in the hit-and-run killing of Isabelle Parr.

“A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the offender,” the department said in Wednesday evening press release.

On December 1, 2022, 21-year-old Isabelle Parr was struck and killed by a vehicle at approximately 5:23 p.m., according to the post on social media. Parr was struck in the crosswalk at 800 North 800 West, Provo, while jogging.

The suspect vehicle continued traveling and did not stop. “It is not known if the driver knew they struck Parr.”

Camera footage from the area has identified two potential vehicles:

One is a blue crossover SUV, the other a dark colored four-door pickup truck.

“We ask anyone with information about this accident to please contact Provo Police Department at 801 852 6210.”