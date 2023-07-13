Provo police ask for help identifying suspects

PROVO, Utah July 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for help locating two people possibly involved in vehicle break-ins likely tied to stolen credit cards.

“Our detectives are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud,” the department said in a Tuesday announcement on social media. “The individuals shown are persons of interest.

“If you know who they are, please contact Detective Nelson by email at [email protected], or call the Investigations Division at 801-852-6343. Thanks for checking in!”