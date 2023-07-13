Three southern Utah law enforcement agencies asking for tips on same suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, July 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Washington County law enforcement agencies have posted social media pleas for help finding the same suspect.

The latest asking for assistance in locating Collin Campbell was the Sheriff’s Department.

“St. George Police Department and Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety are looking for Collin Campbell and we’re hoping one of you knows where he is,” reads the post shared online by all three agencies. “He’s wanted for a myriad of felony charges and there’s information that he may be armed.

“If you see him or know where he is, give dispatch a call at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 23P017711.

Utah court records show Campbell, 45, has multiple felony convictions in southern Utah.