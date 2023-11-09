Provo police: Dr. Scott Owen arrested on sexual abuse charges after standoff in Utah County ‘ghost town’

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County therapist who agreed to surrender to Provo police this week skipped the appointment, and was taken into custody near the “ghost town” after a standoff with police.

Dr. Scott Owen was the subject of a recently completed sexual abuse investigation, and “That case was screened and approved by the Utah County Attorney’s Office this week,” says a statement issued by the Provo Police Department.

“Provo Police detectives arranged to meet Dr. Owen at the Spanish Fork Police Department, where he agreed to surrender for transportation to the Utah County Jail. When he did not appear, detectives began searching and located him near the town of Thistle.

“Dr. Owen was alone in his car and a standoff ensued,” the PPD statement says. “Highway 89 near Thistle and north of Birdseye was closed while tactical units from the Utah County Sheriff’s office responded, and negotiators worked to get Dr. Owen to safely surrender.”

Owen was booked into custody at the Utah County Jail on the following charges:

Six counts of object rape

Four counts of forcible sodomy

“We are grateful to tactical units of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office whose skillful work resulted in safe apprehension without injury to anyone.

According to local and national reports, Owen treated and allegedly abused gay patients who were reportedly referred to him by church officials.