Provo police find driver, van involved in fatal auto-pedestrian incident

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have located the driver sought in connection with the Friday morning death of a 43-year-old man they believe was fatally injured after being run over by a van while lying in the street.

According to a Provo PD press release, officers were notified about 4:26 a.m. of a man in the northbound traffic lanes at 500 W. Center St.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man was already deceased and had presumably been struck by a vehicle. Police later identified the man as Brian Keith Coltharp.

Juan S. Sandoval, 53, has been arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving a fatality, a third-degree felony.

“After checking cameras in the area it was discovered the victim had fallen into the roadway and did not get up,” the press release said. “A light colored van then traveled through the intersection, hitting the victim, and did not remain on scene or report an accident.”

Police said the victim was wearing dark clothing and it was unclear if the driver knew he hit a person or thought he hit an object, the press release stated.

Investigators said they were able to determine the van’s license plate number and announced the alleged “suspect and vehicle had been located” and “detectives were furthering their inquiries.”

