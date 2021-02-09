Public comment sought on Cristina Ortega appointment to Utah 2nd District Court

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on the appointment of attorney Cristina Ortega as judge for the 2nd District Court.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox appointed Ortega to the court in the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.

A news release from the Utah Senate states, “Those who desire to comment should contact Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation committee staff, Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.”

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate, according to the news release.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ortega will fill the current vacancy on the 2nd District Court bench following the retirement of Judge Ernie W. Jones on March 16, 2021.