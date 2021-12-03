REO Speedwagon, Styx to play USANA Amphitheatre in July 2022

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — REO Speedwagon and Styx will be playing at USANA Amphitheatre in July 2022.

The “Live & UnZoomed” tour kicks off May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said a news release from Live Nation. They will be supported by rock band Loverboy.

The tour will make a Utah stop at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Styx’s Tommy Shaw said: “I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!”

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin added: “Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched.”

Tickets for various cities of the tour will go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Monday, Dec. 6 at 10am local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.