Resident of Davis County group home booked on felony assault charges

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A resident of a special-needs group home in Davis County has been booked into jail without bail after deputies say she assaulted three people with shards of broken glass.

The 18-year-old woman is being held on three counts of aggravated assault act committed with force/violence to injury, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

Court documents say officers responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Monday, and found the suspect standing outside the group home holding shards of glass. The location of the group home was not disclosed.

“She was told to drop the glass and at one point made a gesture towards officers as if she were going to attack them with the glass,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. “She did not assault officers and was eventually taken to the ground by officers and placed in handcuffs. Upon further investigation it was found that the suspect had stabbed three different people, causing bodily damage with the shards of glass.”

An ambulance was called for the suspect and victims, but no transport was necessary, the statement says.

The group home is the residence of several people who require supervision, but are able to perform day-to-day activities and make their own decisions, the officer’s statement says.

“The suspect’s parents have partial custody of her and explained that she knows right from wrong and is capable of making her own life decisions,” the statement says.

“Today, the suspect got into a verbal argument with several other residence of the home as well as a caretaker. After the argument the suspect broke a glass pane on an entertainment system in the living room of the home. She then broke the glass into several smaller shards. She made gestures toward residents in the home as well as the caretaker that she was going to stab them. She told one of the residents that she wants to kill her.”

The suspect was told law enforcement was on the way, and she ran out the back door with the glass, the statement says.

“She then came to the front porch of the house where another resident was sitting down and charged at the resident with the glass, stabbing the resident in the hand, leaving a large open laceration. The suspect then ran from the home, being chased by a caretaker, to the neighbors house. Two of the suspect’s neighbors were sitting in their backyard on lawn chairs and the suspect charged toward them, stabbing one neighbor in the scalp. She turned to the other neighbor and stabbed them in the forearm. After stabbing the neighbors she left the back yard, and that is when officers arrived.”

The officer who filed the statement argued the woman should be held without bail in part to ensure the safety of her victims.