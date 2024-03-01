Review: ‘MJ: The Musical’ captures Michael Jackson’s musical legacy at its best

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — In “MJ: The Musical,” the audience goosebumps arrive with the appearance of “Michael Jackson” actor Roman Burns.

The stage slowly fills with actor/dancers seeming to arrive dressed for a rehearsal, and beginning to prepare with stretches. The setting is the next to last rehearsal before the debut concert of Jackson’s 1992 “Dangerous” tour.

The mood electrifies with the arrival of Burns, dressed in a billowing white shirt over white T, black trousers with bulky white socks over slim black shoes. A familiar black Fedora hides Burns’ eyes.

Booming orchestration and vivid concert lighting jolt the space to life, and the precision dance moves begin, followed by an eerily familiar voice.

A shiver runs through the audience, followed by delighted applause.

Brandon Lee Harris appears as Michael Jackson as an older teen and younger adult Photo by Matthew Murphy

In nearly every song, Banks comes surprisingly close to the sound of the artist he portrays. Jackson died in 2003 at age 50, of course, but “MJ” seems to capture his spirit. The musical, brought in by Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles, continues through Sunday with nightly shows and some matinees. For ticket information and availability, check here.

The musical is set in 1992, well before the controversy and child abuse court case that marred Jackson’s legacy in his later years, despite the jury’s decision to acquit.

“MJ: The Musical” was written to tell the story of Jackson as the gifted artist, a musical innovator and perfectionist haunted by pressures from his own life, particularly physical and emotional abuse from his father, Joseph. The “jukebox musical” is about that, and about the sounds that defined consecutive generations from 1964 on.

It’s a warm and pretty relatable story. The “MJ” setup is that Jackson is still fighting for artistic improvements and costly equipment additions in the days before the tour, which critics have predicted will lose money. A journalist from Rolling Stone is trying to get an interview she hopes will be revealing from the media-wary Jackson.

Roman Banks and Mary Kate Moore in MJ The Musical in a photo by Matthew Murphy

And his story is told through flashbacks, including two actors portraying younger versions of Jackson, along with actors depicting earlier versions of influences Berry Gordy and Quincy Jones, and abusive father Joe Jackson, shown providing drugs to a young Michael to keep the Jackson 5 star working.

The musical, which was reportedly approved by the Jackson family, does touch on drug abuse and mental health struggles despite steering clear of the high-profile child abuse controversy.

Banks is phenomenal as the older Michael, with his dance moves and most of his vocals dead-on despite a few minor physical differences from Jackson. Brandon Lee Harris also shines as the middle Jackson, an older teen and younger adult, who rebel against his father and the sound and style Joe imposed on the Jackson 5, then The Jacksons. Josiah Benson plays young Michael as a pure soul and talent, forced into obedience.

Josiah Benson plays young Michael and Anastasia Talley plays Katherine Jackson Photo by Matthew Murphy

Actor Devin Bowles appears in all three timeframes, as grown Jackson’s technical hard-working, harried and sympathetic tour technical manager, Rob, and as gruff and imposing Joe Jackson in flashbacks with the younger Michaels. Bowles is a wonder, physically and emotionally shifting between the two diverse characters, and totally convincing in both.

Devin Bowles and Roman Banks Photo by Matthew Murphy

Burns is great at shifting between the many elements that make up Jackson’s tortured, driven, playful and flawed personality.

As far as performers, there’s really not a weak link in the show. Dance and direction by Christopher Wheeldon is amazing, and orchestration by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb captures the magic. Scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting by Natasha Katz and projection design by Peter Nigrini all add dazzle to the production, as does the work of a dozen or more other behind the scenes artists.

“MJ: The Musical” is an amazing production, unlike anything that has come through town lately. To catch it before it moonwalks away, look for ticket information here.