Review: Zac Brown Band brings homegrown talent to USANA Amphitheater

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The moment I saw that part of the stage setup for the Zac Brown Band at USANA Amphitheater Saturday was a three-ring chandelier made out of antlers suspended high above the stage, I was pretty sure it was going to be one very cool gig.

The band is nearing the end of the its current “From the Fire Tour,” which began in June in Columbus, Ohio and will conclude in Tampa, Florida on Nov. 4. The group has performed over 30 concerts, including a return to the famed Fenway Park, where Brown and his bandmates hold the record for most consecutive sold-out shows, with 13 total. The tour arrives hot on the heels of “The Comeback (Deluxe)” album, which features re-recorded tracks with boldface names including Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, and Ingrid Andress.

Throughout its career, the band has had six consecutive albums reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart, as well as winning three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010.

The group has sold more than 30 million singles, nine million albums, amassed more than 10 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 No.1 radio singles, and is the second act to top both the country and active rock formats.

The current North American tour, the 10th of its’ kind, perfectly showcases the band’s one-of-a-kind sound. I’m a huge country and rock music fan, so I jumped at the chance to review the show; and I soon discovered that the music really does defy genre boundaries. Brown has called the group simply “a southern band.” There are a smorgasbord of different styles at play; country and rock of course, with liberal sprinklings of pop, reggae, funk, jazz and even a little rap.

The Zac Brown Band Photo Tyler Lord

And the wonderful thing about the Zac Brown Band, and the man himself, is that they embody all that is good about country music, but also music in general.

To begin with, Brown, who is from Atlanta, Georgia and is one of 12 children, is an immensely talented songwriter, and through his music, establishes himself as a relatable everyman. Brown writes many of the band’s songs, often in collaboration with other members or other musicians, but like Chris Stapleton, he also writes for other acts. Brown’s interest in pushing creative boundaries has been displayed in collaborations with top artists across genres including Buffett, Avicii, Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Sara Bareilles, and Jason Mraz. Brown has said in the past his dream collab would be with Adele.

Before this concert, I knew and loved some of the band’s biggests hits; think “Chicken Fried,” “Homegrown” and “Same Boat.” The songs really emphasize seizing the day and appreciating the small things in life; the music, as Brown has said, helps you remember the good times and get you through the bad times. Many of their other songs were familiar too, I discovered at the show, but I just didn’t know they were performed by the Zac Brown Band. Songs like the achingly beautiful “Colder Weather” will rip your heart out and flit around in your mind for days. But in the tradition of artists like Buffett, there’s also some great tributes to the fun, carefree side of life. “I got my toes in the water/ ass in the sand/ not a worry in the world/ a cold beer in my hand/ life is good today/ life is good today,” Brown sings in “Toes.”

Then there’s Brown’s singing voice. It’s a lot like a chocolate hurricane with a handful of nails tossed in. His mellifluous voice is known for its range and that was on full display, beautifully showcased on the originals and also a few well chosen covers such as U2’s “With or Without You,” “Layla” by Derek and the Dominoes and the aforementioned “Margaritaville.” Brown gives a shout-out to Buffett during the show and there’s a whole song, “Knee Deep,” featuring a video of the man also known at the Bard of Island Escapism, who passed away just last month, hanging out on a beach and paddle-boarding. Brown continues in the tradition that is often a hallmark of country music, of really paying homage to other artists and recognizing and respecting your musical influences.

Zac Brown Photo Tyler Lord

It’s very clear that Brown, who also plays guitar on most songs, has made his band about a lot more than just himself. Just like Garth Brooks’ group when he tours, the Zac Brown Band consists of a group of hyper-talented artists, all of whom could headline a tour in their own right. It’s obvious this lineup is a family and has been working together and nurturing each other’s talent for quite a while. Brown says partway through the set that there are three things you can’t buy: culture, momentum and chemistry. And it’s abundantly clear the band has all three, in spades. It’s a nine-piece group and there were times when almost every member was harmonizing, which was absolutely spectacular. And each individual is given ample opportunities to shine, and also to braid in other genres. For example, there’s Jimmy De Martini, who plays the violin but also partway through the gig casually launches into the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” which was quite the showstopper.

At other times, members showcase their own songs. Caroline Jones, who joined permanently in 2022 after beginning as an opening act in 2017, performs her original “Million Band Aids,” which showcases her beautiful, pure voice. She also plays both electric and acoustic guitars including a 12-string, as well as the banjo and keyboard. Jones is releasing her own new album, “Homesite” this week; she writes in an Instagram post that it’s about building; building grit and resilience, building a career as both a band member and also as an independent artist, and also building a family; just as a side note, this superwoman is also having a baby in roughly six weeks. She announced back in June she was 19 weeks pregnant.

There’s also a fabulous medley that’s performed as an encore where each member has chosen a song to sing, and what a lineup it is: the hits include “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “Family Tradition,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and the cherry on the sundae, Jones’ rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” Brown also brings his support acts back on stage to sing with the band; at the USANA stop, Thunderstorm Artis, previously featured on “The Voice,” sang “Take Me to the Fire” and country band King Calaway performed “When I Get Home.”

Zac Brown right with Thunderstorm Artis Photo Tyler Lord

The crowd at USANA, which was bigger than I’ve ever seen and comprised of all age groups and walks of life, was on its feet dancing for most of the show, but as I touched on, there were also elements of the night that were deeply moving and inspirational. In December 2021, band member John Driskell Hopkins, who sings and plays multiple instruments and is incredibly talented and charismatic, was diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative condition that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary movement. In May 2022, Hopkins and his bandmates released a video that revealed Hopkins’ diagnosis and announced the launch of Hop on a Cure, with a mission to support “research to prevent, reverse, and cure ALS while raising awareness, building a compassionate community, and unleashing the healing power of hope.” “I want to sing for as long as I live,” Hopkins has said in an interview “And to that end, I just think about that next song.” Kind of a good life lesson for us all.

The band is also deeply involved with other philanthropic endeavors; Brown is the founder of Camp Southern Ground; an inclusive camp serving children and teens with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia, social or emotional challenges, and also typically developing children. Off-season programming supports post 9/11 veterans in their readjustment to civilian life. A portion from every ticket sale is being donated to that endeavor. During one of the closing songs, “Chicken Fried”, Brown introduced a local Marine, who marched onto the stage in dress blues and saluted, causing many audience members to remove their hats as a sign of respect.

The production values of the show are absolutely gorgeous but at no point upstaged the band itself, which I really appreciated. The stage setup consists of a set of steps decorated with a couple of wagon wheels, and a drummer on each side. Most of the band are positioned downstage, so we get a nice clear view of them (a shout out should also be given to the crew, because the band members change out instruments all the time!) The lighting is flashy and fun but not overbearing, and there are screens on each side and in the middle so audience members towards the back could see better.

Photo Tyler Lord

My husband and I left the show exhausted from dancing and singing along, but totally exhilarated and unable to stop chatting about the great gig we’d just witnessed. Country and rock music fans are usually a sociable bunch and this audience was no exception; we made friends with everyone sitting around us and the crowd leaving the show was happy and unhurried. We personally came away from the evening declaring ourselves huge Zac Brown Band devotees; and I really admire how the music reminds you to just stop and appreciate what’s around you, which is easy to forget in today’s world. There’s a verse in “Chicken Fried” that goes: “It’s funny how it’s the little things in life that mean the most/not where you live, what you drive, or the price tag on your clothes/there’s no dollar sign on a peace of mind/ this I’ve come to know/ so if you agree, have a drink with me/raise your glasses for a toast.” Spending an evening with the Zac Brown Band feels very much like hanging out with your coolest and most talented friends, and I would guess from their humble and down-to-earth natures, that’s exactly how they want it to be. They truly make the show into a communal experience. If you get the chance to see the group in your hometown, jump at the chance. You won’t be sorry.

Oh, and I still need to figure out where I can get an antler chandelier.