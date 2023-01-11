Riverdale police say man intentionally set fire to aunt’s mobile home for $800

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he intentionally set fire to a Riverdale mobile home early Sunday and was paid by his aunt to do so.

Sigifredo Gomez Torres was arrested Monday for investigation of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, following an early morning explosion and fire at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, 671 W. 4400 South.

Riverdale fire officials said crews from five agencies arrived at the scene about 3:55 a.m. Sunday. It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which caused “significant damage” to the mobile home, fire officials said.

“Throughout an initial investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was likely arson,” according to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court.

Riverdale police say Torres agreed to burn down his aunt’s mobile home in exchange for $800, the affidavit states.

Investigators found a cellphone with its flashlight on underneath the burned mobile home, along with a lighter and two facemasks nearby, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing “two to three individuals run from the area after the trailer was lit on fire,” court documents state.

Investigators interviewed several people at the scene, including Gomez, who had a burn on the bridge of his nose to the point skin was “coming off of it,” the police statement continues.

Gomez was arrested Monday at his residence and booked in the Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.