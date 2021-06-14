Riverdale trail off-limits to public after 3 suspicious fires in one day

RIVERDALE, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews responded to three fires along the river trail Sunday, and according to Mayor Norm Searle, at least a couple of the fires may have been intentionally set.
Early Sunday evening, in a series of posts on the city’s Facebook page, Mayor Searle said Riverdale Fire Chief Jared Sholly has requested that no one use the trail until further notice.
The earliest Facebook post said:
Riverdale Fire reports that they have responded to two fires, today, near the north trailhead, along the river trail. It appears that one or possibly both of them were intentionally set.”
The next post said Chief Sholly reported that the third fire, between the north trailhead on Parker Drive and 31 Street, had been contained and the Fire Warden was on scene.
The last post, also early Sunday evening, indicated that crews were still fighting the northernmost fire, which had destroyed 10 acres.
Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221. If you see a fire or smell smoke, dial 911.