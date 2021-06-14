Riverdale trail off-limits to public after 3 suspicious fires in one day

RIVERDALE, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews responded to three fires along the river trail Sunday, and according to Mayor Norm Searle, at least a couple of the fires may have been intentionally set.

Early Sunday evening, in a series of posts on the city’s Facebook page, Mayor Searle said Riverdale Fire Chief Jared Sholly has requested that no one use the trail until further notice.

The earliest Facebook post said:

“TRAIL ALERT