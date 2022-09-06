Vehicle, grass fires in Summit County block traffic on I-80 in both directions

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Vehicle and grass fires along Interstate 80 in Summit County on Tuesday slowed or stopped traffic in both directions Tuesday.

An early afternoon fire was reported near exit 137 after a pickup truck caught fire and sparked a brush fire that was spreading up the hill.

It blocked most westbound traffic.

A UDOT traffic alert updated at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday said only one lane of traffic was closed at that time, and delays were estimated at 15 minutes. The scene was expected to be cleared about 7:45 p.m.

“PCFD currently on scene of a vehicle fire that caused a brush fire,” says a statement issued by the Park City Fire District just before noon Tuesday.

“Multiple units from PCFD and UFA (Unified Fire Authority) are on scene.”

Photos shared a few hours later appeared to show the fire under control.

Unified Fire Authority appeared to be the lead agency on a second fire just to the east, which was affecting traffic on eastbound I-80 near exit 134. The agency first posted about the eastbound fire at 1:34 p.m.

The UDOT statement said two lanes were affected by that fire, and the roadway was expected to be cleared late Tuesday afternoon.

For updates, check the UDOT Traffic website.