Rockfall near Big Bend on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive cleared

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Feb. 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A rockfall reported Monday along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive between the Great White Throne pull out and the Big Bend Shuttle Stop has been cleared.

Park rangers responded to reports, and traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions around the rockfall impact area. Upon evaluation and monitoring, visitors were safely evacuated from north of the rockfall.

The section of the road remained closed for 24 hours after the initial event to monitor for additional rockfall. The road and rockfall site were assessed by the park’s physical scientist. After the period of monitoring, the road was cleared, a news release from Zion National Park says.

Approximately nine cubic meters or one dump truck load of material was removed from the road. Traffic from the Grotto to the Temple of Sinawava reopened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

About 144 meters above the roadway on a nearly vertical cliff, a 7-meter by 10-meter block of Navajo Sandstone failed, the release says. It is presumed that rooting of vegetation and high temperatures contributed to the rockfall. Several 1-meter size blocks impacted and covered both lanes of the roadway below.



“Thankfully, there were no injuries or property damage,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent. “Rockfall can happen anywhere at any time in this highly erosive landscape.”

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is now open. “Caution rockfall zone ahead” signs have been posted in the area.

“We ask visitors not to linger through this area. Rockfall in Zion is frequent and unpredictable, it’s difficult to predict when or where the next rockfall will happen.”