Update: Red Barn Academy, founder explain sudden closing of Farmington rehabilitation facility

FARMINGTON, Utah, Feb. 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Rich Haws, founder and current chairman of Farmington’s Red Barn Academy, the non-profit rehabilitation service that’s helped hundreds of men caught up in the Utah legal system chart new lives and avoid incarceration, is breaking his silence on the facility’s sudden closing.

Just before midnight, Tuesday, the academy reached out to Gephardt Daily with an explanation for the decision to “cease operations and engage in new charitable and educational initiatives throughout Utah.”

According to the RBA statement, Red Barn Farms, the 501C3 company which ran the Red Barn Academy, and its affiliated businesses, including Red Barn Movers, Red Barn Chicken and the Red Barn Thrift Store, is changing the RBF name to R&S Foundation.

“Operation of the Academy was never intended to be permanent,” the statement said, “and for several years RBF has been looking for a highly capable successor team to manage the Academy. Unsuccessful in that effort, the RBF Board of Directors has determined that it is the right time to cease operations and engage in new charitable and educational initiatives throughout Utah.

“R&S will sell its property to further the original master plan for the area, which will transform it into one of the most dynamic Transit Oriented Development projects in all of Utah. There is much more to come!”

The statement did not address a cease and desist order issued on Feb. 12 by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.

The order claimed Red Barn’s sudden decision to close, presented “an immediate and significant danger to the public welfare…,” and that men enrolled in the RBA were at risk, as was the community, for “without a plan in place for the continuing provision of food and shelter, these participants could be left homeless and without sustenance,” and, that “Many participants may violate the terms of their probation by no fault of their own,” the order said.

On Feb. 14, RBA told Gephardt Daily, it was “working very closely with Utah’s Adult Probation and Parole Office and other providers, like The Other Side Academy, Odyssey House, and John Volken Academy, to make sure all of our resident-students are placed safely.”

The Tuesday night statement, reiterated RBA’s initial comments to Gephardt Daily, saying “First and paramount for the Academy is the wellbeing of its Students. The Academy is collaborating with the State to relocate Students to established residential venues that will provide opportunities for rehabilitation and personal growth similar to those provided by the Academy.

“Other facets of RBF’s comprehensive transition plan include (i) providing adequate financial resources for the transition period under Utah law; (ii) encouraging other high quality residential life-skills providers in Utah; (iii) updating major donors; and (iv) encouraging public volunteerism,” the statement said.

The RBA also referenced its 11 year legacy of success, saying it has been “a transformative residential life-skills program that has served as an alternative for young men otherwise subject to incarceration.

“Since its founding, the Academy has empowered hundreds of men to rebuild their lives through personal accountability, hard work, and community engagement. The work of the Academy has saved the State of Utah millions of dollars that would have been required to incarcerate these men who instead chose to replace the consequences of improper past behaviors with education, life skills training and career development opportunities in the structured and supportive environment of the Academy.”

In closing, Haws, a chairman and founder of RBA, and the R&S Foundation, expressed his gratitude to “all of those who have assisted along the way – previous donors, Board members, the community, Students and their families. “I can still remember starting with 2 students and having to rent a Ryder Truck for our first move, I am surprised it has lasted this long. Our intention has always been to… just help make a Difference.”

The Red Barn statement also asked supporters “to stay engaged by following our updates and continuing to support Academy graduates and Students in recovery facilities throughout the State.

For additional information, updates, or to learn more about supporting the R&S Foundation, please contact: [email protected] or call 801-837-0606, the statement said.