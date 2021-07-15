Rocky Mountain Power: Outage leaves more than 9,600 Weber County customers without power

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power is reporting an outage in the Ogden area affecting more than 9,600 customers.

The RMP webpage says the cause of the outage is a substation problem.

The incident was first reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Customers affected live in zip codes 84401, 84310, 84404.

Repair crews have been notified, the RMP statement says, with power expected to be completed before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the statement says.

